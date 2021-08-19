iPad mini gets $100 discount in rare Apple deal

The 2019 Apple iPad mini may be showing its age, however, it's remains one of the best small tablets around. And for a limited time, the compact and powerful iPad mini 5 is at its lowest price yet.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple iPad mini 5 on sale for $299. Traditionally priced at $399, the iPad mini is now $100 cheaper. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 5th generation iPad mini and one of the best iPad deals of the season. In fact, it's one of the best Apple deals we've spotted all year.

iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini 5 (64GB): was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Now $100 off at Walmart, the iPad mini is at its lowest price yet. The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the previous-gen iPad mini and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge.

Hands down, the 2019 iPad mini is one of the fastest and mobile devices for the money. The tablet in this deal sale packs a 7.9-inch Retina display, Apple's A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, Apple Touch ID and a Lightning charging port.

In our Apple iPad Mini review , we liked its bright, colorful display and great performance. We were also impressed by its long battery life which lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We also liked the iPad mini's Apple Pencil support (sold separately) and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Apple Pencil makes it easy for artists and note-takers to sketch and jot things down in the Notes app.

In real-world tests, the iPad mini 5's mighty A12 Bionic chip took on multiple apps simultaneously with no lag. Gameplay on the tablet was also fast and fluid. In our lab, the iPad mini 5 notched 11,515 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. It beat the iPad Air (11,471). Weighing in at 11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches, the iPad mini is much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

If you're looking for a small yet powerful tablet, the iPad mini is worth considering. Especially at this price!