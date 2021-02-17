The latest iPad Air is now $50 off — back to its lowest ever price

Apple’s latest generation of iPad Air ditches the big bezels and the home button in favour of a sleek tablet that brings it closer to its Pro brother.

And now, with a big $50 saving at Best Buy across all colours and storage options, it is now even better.

iPad Air (64GB with WiFi): was $599.99 now $549.99 @ Best Buy

Pro specs stuffed into a mid-ranger, cut down to its lowest ever price. The 4th gen iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB-C port for charging and connectivity. Plus, this updated design gives it compatibility with all of Apple’s best accessories like the amazing Magic Keyboard.View Deal

iPad Air (256GB with WiFi): was $749.99 now $699.99 @ Best Buy

Pro specs stuffed into a mid-ranger, cut down to its lowest ever price. The 4th gen iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB C port for charging and connectivity. Plus, this updated design gives it compatibility with all of Apple’s best accessories like the amazing Magic Keyboard.View Deal

iPad Air (64GB with WiFi + Cellular): was $729.99 now $679.99 @ Best Buy

This has all the specs you know and love — A14 Bionic chip with a neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, wide stereo audio and two great cameras on the front and rear. This time, however, you get real freedom to use this everywhere with cellular networking built in. Plus, it is unlocked at this price, so you can use it with whatever carrier you wish.View Deal

iPad Air (256GB with WiFi + Cellular): was $879.99 now $829.99 @ Best Buy

This has all the specs you know and love — A14 Bionic chip with a neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, wide stereo audio and two great cameras on the front and rear. This time, however, you get real freedom to use this everywhere with cellular networking built in. Plus, it is unlocked at this price, so you can use it with whatever carrier you wish.View Deal

Check out our iPad Air review and you’ll see we’re big fans of this tablet for its far more modern design than the big forehead and chin of its previous generation, excellent performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic CPU, crystal clear stereo speakers and lengthy battery life.

Put simply, whatever you throw at it, it will capably handle the task. Alongside that, the switch from Lightning to USB-C is a warmly welcomed change for faster charging and compatibility with many more wired accessories.