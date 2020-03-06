iPad 2020 keyboard could use this bizarre tech instead of Bluetooth

Bye-bye Bluetooth and sayonara Smart Connectors! Hawk-eyed spies at Apple Insider spotted a new patent that could grant the iPad Pro 2020 the ability to connect with external keyboards by using an innovative touchscreen feature.

Currently, users can connect external keyboards to their iPads using one of two methods: a Bluetooth connection or the Apple device's Smart Connector. With a newly patented invention called "remote capacitive interface," iPad users could soon have a third option.

The remote capacitive interface would allow Apple to construct a keyboard that attaches to the edge of the iPad's display via a sliding mechanism. The edge of the display would accommodate several contact points; Each of these points would be paired with a specific switch on the keyboard, which also houses contact points for each key to communicate with the iPad.

This way, when an iPad user presses a key, the display's contact points will "read it" and recognize the users' specific keyboard input.

This is a good time to point out that this is one of many patents Apple files each year. Few of them ever see the light of day, so take this with a grain of salt.

(Image credit: USPTO)

That said, this strange tech would eradicate the need for expensive, internal power sources since the tablet would be performing all the processing. Hopefully, the new method will translate to cheaper manufacturing costs and pocket-friendly price tags for consumers if and when the new keyboard hits store shelves.

This new invention will allow users to ditch Bluetooth, which inconveniently requires individuals to charge the keyboard before using it. But some may still gravitate toward Apple's Smart Keyboard cover, which is powered by the tech giant's Smart Connector technology. Also, the multifunctional design of this keyboard protects the display when it's not in use.

Diving more into Apple-related news, rumor has it that Apple's reveal of the new iPad Pro is imminent. We'll keep our ears perked for any new technologies Apple may have in the works.