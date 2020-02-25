Leaked iPad 2020 case photo could reveal new camera placement

Does anybody really take pictures with the rear-facing camera on their tablets? If this supposed image of a case for the iPad Pro 2020 is to be believed, Apple definitely thinks so.

(Image credit: Twitter/Ben Geskin)

Ubergizmo points to tech reporter Ben Geskin’s Twitter account and a trio of images suggesting a new camera setup for the popular slate. The images show a rather large square cutout, which would house the new camera(s). It’s a design very reminiscent of the iPhone 11.

Whether or not that indicates the iPad Pro 2020 will be rocking a multiple camera design is anyone’s guess. However, that does seem like it likes up with reports that the new tablet will have a rear-facing 3D camera in a multi-cam setup.

But eager shutterbugs will have to wait and see what Apple has in store, as actual details about the new tablet are scant. But if the rumors are correct, we won’t have to wait too much longer as March quickly approaches.