iOS 16 announced: Here are the biggest changes coming to iPhone this fall

Tim Cook and the a cavalcade of Apple staff took to the stage for the WWDC 2022 keynote today and among the numerous announcements were updates to iOS 16.

While we have a few months to wait for the reveal of the iPhone 14, millions of Apple fans will be getting the iOS 16 update on their iPhone this fall, so here's a look at what you can expect to wake up to when your phone receives its update later this year.

Updates to the lockscreen are among the biggest with new customization options that let you easily tweak the font and colors used. It also borrows from watchOS with the ability to set an image with depth information to allow lockscreen elements to appear behind photo elements.

The lockscreen will also allow for widgets that you can interact with without fully unlocking your phone. You can even create multiple lockscreens and switch between them with a swipe.

(Image credit: Apple)

Focus mode

Focus mode is being updated with additional filtering options to ensure that only the notifications you want right now get through. You will also be able to easily swipe between your Work or Home Focus modes when it's time for your work day to be done.

(Image credit: Apple)

Messages

Messages is getting a number of new updates this fall. Undo send will save you from that embarrassing typo or text by giving you the chance to delete a text before it reaches the recipient.

SharePlay is now available in Messages to allow you to plan and then actually watch content together via Messages rather than jumping through multiple apps.

An update to Dictation will allow you to seamlessly switch between voice and touch while typing. This includes highlighting text with touch and then replacing it with Dictation.

Developing...