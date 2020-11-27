Hurry! This 2K Acer gaming monitor is $132 off in an epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are rising like smoke out of a chimney, and if you're looking to top off your gorgeous new console or computer with a beautiful 2K display, the Acer Predator XB271HU is a good bet.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Acer Predator XB271HU for $467.49 at Amazon.

The Acer Predator is a great 27-inch monitor for those looking to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.View Deal

If you're looking into a way to display the power of your gorgeous console or computer, the Acer Predator XB271HU has a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time. It also boasts Nvidia G-Sync technology, which syncs the display's refresh rate with the GPU on your computer (assuming it's a Nvidia GPU) to create the smoothest experience possible.

It also has onboard speakers, 350 nits of brightness (as advertised by Acer), and technology that allows the monitor to flicker less to avoid eye strain. It has one HDMI 1.4, one DisplayPort and the monitor can be mounted via VESA compatibility.

This deal ends tomorrow, so if it sounds appealing, jump on it as soon as possible, especially since you're getting $132 off its original price.

