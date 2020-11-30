Hurry! Samsung 1080p IPS monitor just $89 in unbelievable Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday is here and with it some astonishing Cyber Monday monitor deals and we've found yet another Samsung monitor that is just an unbelievable value at under $100.

Best Buy has the Samsung T350 24-inch Monitor for just $89. That's $60 off its normal $149 retail price and the all-time low price for this 1080p monitor. If you had a slightly larger display in mind Best Buy has the 27-inch version for $129, $50 off its retail price. With IPS LED panels these are a definite step up from the typical budget monitors, so if you've been waiting to pick up a cheap monitor for Cyber Monday, your wait is over.

Samsung monitor deal

Samsung T350 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

For just $89, the Samsung T350 is an easy choice if you've been looking to pick up a new monitor for under $100. This 24-inch IPS display offers much better viewing angles than the TN panels you'll find in most budget displays. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, HDMI port, Radeon FreeSync support and 4-millisecond response time all make for an impressive package at this price point.View Deal

Samsung T350 27" 1080p IPS LED Monitor: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

Looking for something a little bigger? The 27-inch Samsung T350 offers all of the same features as its smaller sibling with some extra screen real estate. The IPS display offers much better viewing angles than the TN panels you'll find in most budget displays. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, HDMI port, Radeon FreeSync support and 4ms response time all make for an impressive package at this price point.View Deal

If you've been in the market for a monitor, but didn't want to spend too much then this Samsung T350 deal is a fantastic option with a tilt-adjustable stand and support for HDMI or VGA input.

Both models of the T350 feature a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an attractive modern design with a slim panel and stable v-shaped stand. If you would rather ditch the stand, these monitors are VESA compatible for use with a monitor arm. Weighing in at just 5.9 pounds for the 24-inch model and 7.9 pounds for the 27-inch, these monitors are also remarkably light making them ideal candidates for a dual-monitor setup too. Connectivity is great with HDMI and VGA ports and handy built-in cord management in the stand to avoid clutter on your desk.

We've seen other stunning monitor deals come and go quickly, so if you are interested don't delay as this one is sure to sell out too.

Cyber Monday weekend is here and we expect to see a plethora of deals on today's best mobile gadgets. Be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday hub for the best sales of the season.