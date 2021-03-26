HP X27i 2K 144Hz gaming monitor drops to under $300 for the first time

The HP X27i 2K 144Hz gaming monitor is one of the brand's top rated peripherals. And right now, you can get this 27-inch gaming display for under $300.

Amazon currently has the HP X27i 2K Gaming Monitor on sale for $299.99. Usually, it retails for $380, so that's a $80 markdown. It's the X27i's lowest price yet and one of the best monitor deals out there right now.

HP X27i 2K Gaming Monitor: was $380 now $300 @ Amazon

You can save $80 on the top rated HP X27i 2K gaming monitor at Amazon. This 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) matte IPS display features a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It also has AMD FreeSync baked in to ensure smooth, lag-free gaming.

The HP X27i is one of the best gaming monitors for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox Series X console. This 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) anti-glare IPS display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response.

Although we didn't review the HP x27i, feedback from happy customers on HP's direct site rate it at 4.3 out of 5 stars. Owners praised its sleek design, crisp picture quality, and eye protection specs.

With AMD FreeSync technology built-in, it affords you a smooth lag-free gaming experience every time. On-screen controls and pivot rotation make it easy for you to quickly customize your view.

Port-wise, the HP X27i is equipped with a DisplayPort 1.2 connector and an HDMI 2.0 port. This lets you connect external devices with video resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels @ 60 Hz.

If you're looking for an affordable gaming-specific monitor, the HP x27i is a wise choice.