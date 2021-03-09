HP Envy x360 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU falls to $674 in epic laptop sale

This week's HP Days Sale slashes up to 45% off select HP laptops. And for a limited time, you can get our favorite HP 2-in-1 laptop for dollars off retail price.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Envy x360 15z convertible laptop for $674 via coupon, "SAV5HP21". Normally it retails for $810, so that's $136 in savings. It's the second lowest price for this HP 2-in-1 and one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

HP laptop bundle deal

HP Envy x360 15z 2-in-1 Laptop: was $810 now $674 @ HP

For a limited time, save $136 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. via coupon,"SAV5HP21". The base model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 4500U six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This convertible laptop comes with a handy stylus pen for creating and jotting down notes. View Deal

HP x24c Curved Gaming Monitor: was $230 now $176 @ HP

Save an extra 5% on the 24-inch HP x24c curved gaming monitor when you pair it with a laptop. This 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution slim-bezel display has a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Its 1500R curved design delivers an immersive viewing experience. View Deal

Even better, save extra 5% off select monitors when you buy a PC. For example, add on the HP x24c curved gaming monitor to bring the display's down to $176 ($54 off). You're saving a total of $190 with this deal.

HP's Envy x360 is one of the most capable, versatile laptops you can get. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 4500U six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This convertible laptop comes with a handy stylus pen for creating and jotting down notes. HP lets you customize your configuration if you require more multitasking or storage.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its outstanding performance and bright, vivid display. We were also by its long battery life which lasted an impressive 11 hours and 52 minutes on our laptop mag battery test. We gave the HP Envy x360 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. Note, the laptop on sale is the 15-inch model.

In our lab, the Envy x360's chip put up a score of 4,617 in the Geekbench 5 overall performance tests. That beats the category average (3,495) and Intel-charged competitors like the Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 (3,878, Core i5-10210U) and MacBook Pro (4,399, Core i5-1030NG7 with 16GB of RAM).

In terms of the Envy x360's design, you won't find a more stylish, premium laptop for under $1,000. The Envy x360's aluminum chassis gives it a high-end, MacBook Air feel.

Overall, the HP Envy x360 is a wise choice if you're looking for an attractive laptop that does it all.