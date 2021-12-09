"How to turn off Power Reserve on Apple Watch" is one of the most searched queries when it comes to Apple's popular wearable, and it disables nearly all of the watch's features when the battery gets too low. The good news is there's a simple way to turn it off and on whenever you like.



While the power reserve feature can prolong your Apple Watch's battery life when it's on its last legs, it turns off all features except for the most basic function of a watch — showing the time. Getting the Apple Watch to function normally after Power Reserve mode is switched on can be a mystery, but following the steps below will get it back up and running.

How to turn off Power Reserve on Apple Watch

To prolong your Apple Watch's battery life, the wearable alerts you that its battery has dropped below 10%. It will ask if you want to switch on Power Reserve mode, and enabling the feature will put the Apple Watch is a basic state of just telling the time. Here's how to turn off the power-saving feature.

(Image credit: Future)

To switch on Power Reserve mode, swipe up on the watch face to open Control Centre.

Tap the battery percentage and slide the Power Reserve slider.

(Image credit: Future)

Once Power Reserve mode is turned on, your Apple Watch will display the time.

To switch it off, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple Logo.

(Image credit: Future)

Your Apple Watch will restart. It may take a while, but the Apple Watch will return to its normal state once it restarts.

There you have it. This won't reset your Apple Watch, as it's simply turning it off and back on again without the Power Reserve mode switch on. If you want to know how to reset your Apple Watch, we've got you covered.