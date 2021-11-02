How to change Activity goals on Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is best the fitness tracker for iPhone users, with the ever-popular three rings tracking your stand, move and exercise goals for each day. Whether you're going above and beyond your originally set Activity goals or need a break from achieving those three colorful rings, there's a way to change your goals.



On the Activity app on your Apple Watch, you can change the number of active calories for your daily Move goal, the number of minutes for your daily Exercise goal, and the number of hours for your daily Stand goal. Looking to increase or decrease your daily numbers? Here's how to change Activity goals on your Apple Watch.

How to change the Activity goal on Apple Watch

Finding how to change settings on an Apple Watch can be tricky, as there are only so many options that can be shown on a small screen. However, you'll find plenty of information by scrolling using the dial or touchscreen.

(Image credit: Future)

On your Apple Watch, navigate to the Activity app and tap on it

On the first screen, scroll down to the bottom and tap "Change Goals."

(Image credit: Future)

Tap on the "+" or "-" icons to increase or decrease your Move, Exercise or Stand goals.

Tap "OK" on the "Stand Goal" menu to finish changing your Activity goals.

That's it. You can also check your weekly summary in the Activity app to find out what goals you achieved during the week. However, your iPhone will give you a more in-depth report on daily goals throughout the year.



As you'll find in our Apple Watch Series 7 review, the Apple Watch is well ahead of the competition, especially with its other health-tracking features including the ECG sensor, SpO2 monitoring and heart rate tracking. The latter even helps tracks workouts in the exclusive Apple Fitness subscription program.