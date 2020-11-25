Holy smokes! This portable monitor is only $106 in this epic Black Friday deal

Here is a Black Friday portable monitor deal that will make your day. The 15.6-inch Zscmalls portable monitor, which earned 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, is now only $106!

This 1920 x 1080 panel can be used as a second screen for laptops and game consoles, including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The Zscmalls portable monitor is only worth a hundred dollar bill and six singles! I'd recommend snatching this deal up now before the price goes up.

Zscmalls portable monitor: was $129 now $106 on Amazon The Zscmalls 15.6-inch portable monitor is an excellent Black Friday deal that offers you a sleek, spare display for additional screen real estate and multitasking for just $109. The 1920 x 1080 panel with slim bezels has wide viewing angles, built-in dual speakers for immersive sound and a decent selection of ports.View Deal

Black Friday portable monitor deal

This Black Friday portable monitor deal is perfect for power users who love multitasking. If you work on the computer often and you frequently work with several programs simultaneously, trust me, a second display will do wonders for your productivity.

Amazon is currently selling the Zscmalls portable monitor for only $106, down from its $129 original price. Not only can it be used with your laptop and game consoles, but it is also excellent for screen mirroring with your Android smartphone.

The slim-bezel display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 3ms response rate, which should reduce input latency. At 2.5 pounds, the 14 x 9 x 0.6-inch monitor is super lightweight. Owners of the Zscmalls portable monitor gush over its durable PU leather cover stand, which can fold into 3 different positions. The cover also makes it easy to carry around.

In addition to its pre-installed protective case, the Zscmalls portable monitor comes with an HD-to-mini HD cord, a Type-C-to-Type-C cord and a Type-C-to-Type-A cord.

The display has several ports including a USB Type-C port, a mini HDMI port and a USB Type-A port. Grab this $109 portable monitor before it disappears!

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.