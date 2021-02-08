Halo Infinite isn't out but another Halo game might be in development

Halo Infinite is set to launch sometime later this year, but before its release, it seems Microsoft is on the hunt for a producer for a new project in the Halo universe.

It could be the sequel to Halo Infinite or even Halo Wars 3 (please). The job posting has been advertised since February 6, and here's what we know about it so far.

New Halo game: What we know

There's not a lot of info given away in this job listing apart from the fact that this seems to be an entirely new project outside of Halo Infinite.

However, according to a VG24/7 article, there was a now-deleted Twitter post indicating that two additional Halo games were being planned by 343 Industries, including Halo Wars 3 and a spin-off about Halo 5's Fireteam Osiris.

That may be a hint at what's to come, but ultimately, we're not 100% sure. Halo Infinite isn't even out yet, so that makes it even more difficult to speculate about other games in the Halo universe.

If you're as excited (and anxious) about Halo Infinite as we are, stay tuned for our Halo Infinite review when the game launches sometime in Fall 2021.