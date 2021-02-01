Hackers can use malicious Cyberpunk 2077 mods to control your PC

Just when you thought Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't have any more controversial news, there's now a potential threat of hackers using the game to completely take control of your PC.

Malicious code in a mod, or crafted save file, has surfaced thanks to a post on Reddit, and it reportedly allows the creator of the mod to gain remote access and control of your PC.



As reported by Forbes, developer CDPR was made aware of mod or save file, but the issue was not addressed in the latest 1.11 hotfix. Instead, modder PixelRick brought it to attention to the modding community.



CDPR embraces the modding community to make Cyberpunk 2077 their playground, but having a vulnerability this big means it's best for PC gamers to stay away from using mods or crafted save files as a just-in-case precaution. However, Cyber Engine Tweaks does fix the issue.

The Cyberpunk 2077 plugin's latest update 1.9.6 addresses the malicious code, and can be downloaded here. CDPR has yet to announce if there would be any official update addressing the mod, but seeing as it has to deal with a lot of bug fixes, keep twiddling those thumbs.



Although not exactly widely played, Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 is also vulnerable to malicious code, according to the Reddit post. However, the game was removed on PSN for being, well, lackluster, so there may not be too many complaints.



For now, be wary of mods or saved files flying about, even if it may be one of the best aspects of playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. While it sorts itself out, maybe some of the best PC games of 2021 will sort you out.