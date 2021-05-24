Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED with RTX 3070 GPU sees $100 price cut

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED RTX 30 series laptop is built with creators and gamers in mind. This high-performance laptop usually has a high price tag, but luckily it's on sale this week.

Amazon currently has the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XC with RTX 3070 GPU on sale for $1,899. That's $100 off its normal price of $2,000 and this Aero 15 OLED laptop's lowest price yet. In fact, it's one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've seen all season.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED deal

Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED XC is a high-performance laptop for gaming, video editing, graphics design, music production, and more. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.2-GHz i7-10870H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs is an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and a speedy 512GB SSD.

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we praised its immersive 4K OLED display, thin, lightweight yet sturdy design. After thorough testing, we gave the Aero 15 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its great overall performance.

Taking the Aero 15 review unit we tested had a Gen i7-10870H CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM. In one test, it easily juggled 39 Google Chrome tabs (four were playing 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously) with no signs of slowing down. We expect the performance of the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Design-wise, the Aero 15 sports an all-black, aluminum build. The logo "Aero” is emblazoned on the laptop's lid in a postmodern, futuristic white font. Despite its minimalist appeal, decorative crisscrossing lines give it a touch of pizzazz. Weighing in at 4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches, the Gigabyte Aero 15 is on par with the competition. It weighs the same as the TUF Dash F15 (4.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and is slightly heavier than the m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 11 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

If you want a powerful laptop for creating and gaming, the Aero 15 OLED is worth considering.