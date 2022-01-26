Get the Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5a for just $299 with Google Fi

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is seeing a huge discount as the tech giant prepares for the release of the Galaxy S22. If you're due for an upgrade, this exclusive phone deal from Google nets you Samsung's flagship for a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can nab the Galaxy 21 for just $299 at the Google Store. That's $500 off the phone's $799 list price and the cheapest it's ever been. To get this deal, new and existing customers must buy and activate the Galaxy S21 on Google Fi.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: was $799 now $299 @ Google Store

Buy and activate the Samsung Galaxy S21 on Google Fi and save $500. It features a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and 128GB of ample storage. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom.

Samsung manufacturers some of the industry's best phones and the Galaxy S21 is among the most powerful. The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch, (2400 x 1080) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and 128GB of ample storage. The phone's rear quad camera consists of 12MP AF (f/1.8), ultra wide: 12MP (f/2.2), and telephoto: 64MP (f/2.0) lenses with 30x zoom.

In our 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra review, we loved excellent performance, bright, 120Hz display and impressive cameras. We were also impressed by its reliable software updates and gave the S21 Ultra an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

If you want to switch to the Android ecosystem or just want the best Android smartphone you can get, the Galaxy S21 is a solid choice. Especially at this tempting deal price.

As an alternative, Google offers a similar deal with the Editor's Choice Pixel 5a for $299 ($150 off).

There's no telling how long these Google Fi offers will last, so don't hesitate to upgrade your daily driver for less.