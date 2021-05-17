Get $100 off 2020 iPad Pro models — save big on powerful Apple tablets

While Apple is busy launching the M1 iPad Pro , many savvy shoppers are watching last year’s iPad Pro models like hawks. It’s no surprise that previous-gen iPads see price cuts, and the Pro model is no exception.

Right now at Best Buy, you can get $100 off all 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pros — prices starting from just $899.99.

iPad Pro deals

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

It may be last-gen, but the power and capability of Apple's A12Z silicon certainly doesn't feel old! The tablet comes with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Face ID, four-speaker stereo audio, and a powerful camera system with LiDAR scanner.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

It’s easy to fall for the guise of always needing the newest device, especially with the slick advertising power of Apple. Don’t get me wrong, the M1 iPad Pro is expected to be blazing fast, which we will find out soon in our official review.



However, if you are a pro user looking for an ultraportable with plenty of power for your graphically intensive workloads, the 2020 iPad Pro is more than enough. Check out our iPad Pro review for a better look.

From its long battery life and super vivid display, to its awesome cameras and intuitive trackpad and keyboard support, the iPad Pro bridges the gap between a tablet and a laptop. It's serious value for money at this price.