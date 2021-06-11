Gearbox E3 2021 showcase: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, times, and what to expect

E3 2021 is closing in fast and it's already shaping up to be a glorious showcase of games — due in no small part to everything announced at the E3 Summer Game Fest. In fact, we already got a glimpse of what Borderlands developers Gearbox is up to — and it isn't a magic show.



Gearbox's E3 2021 showcase is set to deliver more cel-shaded madness with the recently announced fantasy looter-shooter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It appears to be a D&D-style spinoff of the hugely popular Borderlands franchise. We expect Gearbox to drop more Borderlands 3 content, too, and maybe a sneak peek of the upcoming official Borderlands movie.



Stay tuned for all the announcements at the E3 2021 showcase. In the meantime, here's how to watch it, what we expect, and everything we know about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Oh, and be ready for spontaneous magic tricks from CEO Randy Pitchford.

How to watch the Gearbox E3 2021 showcase

Gearbox Software's big E3 show is taking place on Saturday, June 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. Like the rest of E3 2021, you can tune in to the official live stream on the E3 Twitch stream. Plenty of YouTube channels will be live streaming the event, but for all things Gearbox, check out its official YouTube Channel.

What to expect at the Gearbox E3 2021 showcase

Borderlands is Gearbox's biggest franchise, so expect plenty of extra content coming to Borderlands 3. However, Gearbox is also known for other franchises including Duke Nukem and Brothers in Arms, so we may see announcements that aren't centered around the looter shooter universe.



The Gearbox E3 2021 showcase will be hosted by none other than Randy Pitchford. As reported by VentureBeat, the Gearbox boss stated earlier this year that the company has "so many new IP concepts," after Gearbox and Embracer Group's $1.3 billion merger.

Our own Randy Pitchford will be joining us during our big E3 moment! We are excited for @duvalmagic to help us share everything that Gearbox has been busy getting its hands into! The Gearbox E3 Showcase will be on Saturday, June 12 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST! #E32021 pic.twitter.com/e5Vx3UM4CqJune 7, 2021 See more

While the Summer Game Fest showcase already showed off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, this can be seen as more of a Borderlands spinoff rather than a brand-new IP, much like 2K Australia's Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Is Pitchford getting ready to reveal something completely new? Only time will tell.



Of course, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is expected to be the star of the showcase, and we'll hopefully get some gameplay and further details on what to expect.



Let's not forget Gearbox Publishing, which helped push out games like Godfall, Risk of Rain 2, and more. Rumor has it we may see more details drop about Blackbird's Homeworld 3, after releasing a cinematic trailer back in 2019.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Gearbox and 2K are working on the "high fantasy looter shooter" Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This is a spin-off to Borderlands, specifically some sort of continuation of the well-liked Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

The D&D-styled first-person shooter is expected to include a campaign, four-player co-op, and a bunch of endgame content intended to keep players engaged. Apparently, gamers will be able to create their own characters, unlike the usual main characters available in every Borderlands game.



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in early 2022. It features an all-star cast including Andy Samberg as Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes as Frette the Robot, Will Arnett as the Dragon Lord, and Ashly Burch as Tiny Tina.