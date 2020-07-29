Galaxy Buds Live specs leak in Samsung app — watch out, AirPods

Details about Samsung's next-gen wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, have leaked once again. According to Android Community, a recent update to the Samsung Galaxy Buds app reveals juicy tidbits about the upcoming AirPod Pro killers.

As we previously reported, an icon of the bean-shaped buds, formerly known as Galaxy Buds X, appeared in the Galaxy Buds app in June. Version 2.0 of the Galaxy Buds app now shows a full illustration of the Galaxy Buds Live complete with "How to wear your earbuds" instructions.

Screenshots of the dedicated app's user interface leak even more Galaxy Buds Live specs and functions.

We now know the Galaxy Buds Live will feature active noise-cancelling, which can be turned on or off from within the app.

An equalizer with Bass and Treble boost lets users customize their sound. Galaxy Buds Live users can also manage the earbuds' touch controls, use the "Find my Earbuds" feature, and manage general settings.

More importantly, there's a useful in-app battery status indicator for the earbuds as well as the charging case. Previous leaks suggest that each bud will pack 12mm drivers and three mics with an Always-On Mic for Bixby Voice support.

As far as pricing goes, the Galaxy Buds Live is expected to retail for about $169 in the US. If so, they'll be a cheaper alternative to Apple's $249 AirPods Pro.

With the countdown to the next Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event underway, Samsung is expected to officially announce the earbuds on August 5.