Forget the Samsung Galaxy S21 — the A12 with 5 cameras and a big battery is coming

Samsung just announced the Galaxy A12, a wallet-friendly phone that will appeal to budget-conscious spenders who aren't willing to offer an arm and a leg for the upcoming Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy A12, according to a Samsung press release, features the tech giant's best smartphone perks in an affordable package.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is coming next year

If you're on the hunt for a decent smartphone that won't break the bank, you might want to keep an eye out for the Samsung Galaxy A12, the successor to the A11. The tech giant boasts that the budget phone sports a compact design with "smooth curves" and a "comfortable grip."

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will have a rear quad-camera array: a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens (f/2.2), 2MP macro lens (f/2.4), a 48MP main lens (f/2.0) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4). The Galaxy A12 will also have an 8MP front-facing camera (f/2.2).

The HD+, TFT display is 6.4-inches with an Infinity-V notch that dips into the screen. The Galaxy A12 is equipped with an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz. However, the rumor mill speculates the chipset is the Helio P35. The tech giant is also hush-hush about the A12's Android version.

You can snag the Galaxy A12 with the following RAM options: 3GB, 4GB or 6GB. The budget phone also has three storage configurations: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The Galaxy A12 has a microSD card spot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Security-minded folks will appreciate the Galaxy A12's fingerprint reader, which is located on the edge of the phone. The Galaxy A12 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A11 successor comes in four colors: Black, Blue, White and Red. Looking at the advertisement, the Blue model looks pretty snazzy. The Galaxy A12 is set to be released some time in early 2021.