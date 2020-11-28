Forget the iPad Pro! Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $250 off in Black Friday tablet deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has slashed $250 from its original price in this epic Black Friday tablet deal, making the highly praised slate even more appealing at such a palatable price.

The Surface Pro 7 is now $750 at Walmart — this is much better than its original price of $1,000. The iPad Pro competitor is helping you save big bucks! Swoop in on this amazing discount before it ends.

Black Friday tablet deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in this Black Friday tablet deal comes equipped with a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch screen. In our Surface Pro 7 review, we applauded the Microsoft tablet for its super-bright, detailed and vivid display.

The Surface Pro 7 in this Black Friday sale also sports a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The Surface Pro 7 earned 4 out of 5 stars from us for its premium metal chassis, speedy overall performance and comfortable keyboard.

With its swanky type cover that doubles as a kickstand, the Surface Pro 7 can be propped up into studio mode or laptop mode. The Surface Pro 7 is also compact, lightweight and portable with dimensions of 7.9 x 11.5 x 0.3 inches and a weight of 1.7 pounds.

Whether you're at the office, working at home, or commuting, the best feature about the Surface Pro 7 is its laptop-to-tablet versatility and compact form factor. It's only $749 at Walmart.

