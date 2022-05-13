Epic OnePlus 10 Pro phone deal includes $100 Amazon gift card freebie

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one the best smartphones for Android users. If you're due for a new daily driver, you might find interest in this fantastic deal.

For a limited time, when you buy the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro for $883 at Amazon, you'll get a free $100 Amazon gift card. This phone normally sells for $899, so you're also saving $16.

This is one of the best phone deals in town.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Smartphone: was $899 now $883 + free $100 GC @ Amazon

Buy an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon and receive a free $100 Amazon Gift Card. This Editor's Choice phone sports a 6.7-inch ( 3216 x 1440) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus is known for its premium smartphone offerings and the 10 Pro is a force to be reckoned with. It packs a 6.7-inch ( 3216 x 1440) AMOLED 120Hz display which makes it great for gaming and streaming on the go. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset's primary camera consists of a 48MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, and 8MP 3.3x telephoto lens. There's a 32MP camera on the front for video calling and selfies.

As we note in our OnePlus 10 Pro review, some of its best attributes are its bright 120Hz display, strong processor and triple camera array. It's battery life is also pretty impressively lengthy. It endured 12 hours and 28 minutes of continuous web surfing at 150 nits of brightness.

By design, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the One Plus 9 Pro. It has a sleek aluminum frame, frosted Corning Gorilla glass rear panel with a Samsung-like reimagined camera.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 10 Pro juggled multiple tasks at a time without any hiccups. Even 24 Google Chrome tabs with Netflix streaming in the background, while navigating between Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail couldn't slow it down.

Weighing in at 7.1 ounces and 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches, the OnePlus 10 Pro is on par with rival phablets. It's right up there with the Google Pixel 6 Pro (7.4 ounces, 6.45 x 3 x 0.35 inches) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (7.2 ounces, 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) and Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.9 ounces, 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches).