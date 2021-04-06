Game on! Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU now under $1,000

Planning to play games on the go once restrictions are lifted? You need a good gaming laptop and we have just the deal for you.

Dell’s G5 15 SE powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 7 4000 series CPU and an RX 5600M GPU is now available for under a thousand bucks!

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop deal

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop: was $1,214.98 now $949.99 @ Dell

This 15-inch gaming laptop offers a 120Hz 1080p display with super-narrow bezels, an AMD Ryzen 7 4000-series CPU, a Radeon RX 5600M GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Take a look at our Dell G5 15 SE review and you’ll see why this is such a good deal. In fact, we even gave it our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award for packing blistering performance, great battery life, and a vivid, buttery smooth display into a sleek chassis.

We love the iridescent silver paint job on the outside, which really helps this stand out and stylishly conceals the pure power packed into the frame. In this configuration, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU paired with Radeon RX 5600M graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Plus, with all the I/O you need to slot this into your setup and a battery life tested to last over seven hours, this is great for on-the-go or at-home gaming.

Be quick, as this deal won’t be around for long. At the time of writing this, this Dell G5 15 offer is 45% claimed. Grab it before it’s gone.