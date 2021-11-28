Get up to 60% off FlexiSpot standing desks in huge Cyber Monday home office deals

Did you know the average person spends 227,427 hours of their lifetime sitting down? That needs to change for your health and mine — my knee caps that crack like popcorn can attest to that. That’s where this big range of Cyber Monday deals come in...

Flexispot Cyber Monday Deals US

E9 Standing Desk: was $329 now $199 @ Flexispot E9 Standing Desk: was $329 now $199 @ Flexispot

Here’s a massive deal — a 48-24-standing desk for $130 off! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty for just 130 bucks!

EC3 Standing Desk: was $399 now $299 @ Flexispot EC3 Standing Desk: was $399 now $299 @ Flexispot

Dimensions for this desk measure in at 48-24 inches for a decent amount of desk space, on top of a durable, rigid 2-stage electric frame. It can support up to 220lbs of weight and the controller has the ability to save custom heights to fit around your sitting and standing needs.

EB8 Standing Desk: was $499 now $349 @ Flexispot EB8 Standing Desk: was $499 now $349 @ Flexispot

This desk offers the same dimensions as the EC3, but comes with a tonne of additional features and a gorgeously premium bamboo top. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.

Comhar Standing Desk: was $499 now $349 @ Flexispot Comhar Standing Desk: was $499 now $349 @ Flexispot

The Comhar 48-inch Standing Desk is currently $150 off in this Cyber Monday deal. It features a satisfying bamboo texture, with height adjustment ranging from 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches. It's programmed prematurely with four height presets and has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports. It even boasts a pull-out drawer.

Flexispot Cyber Monday Deals UK

EF1 Standing Desk (maple): was £329 now £220 @ Amazon UK EF1 Standing Desk (maple): was £329 now £220 @ Amazon UK

Here's a big deal for Brits — a 48-24-standing desk for £109 off! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty for just 130 bucks!

E8 Standing Desk: 26% off @ Flexispot with code BFE8 E8 Standing Desk: 26% off @ Flexispot with code BFE8

This desk comes with a tonne of additional features. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.

EF1 Standing Desk (black): was £329 now £202 @ Amazon UK EF1 Standing Desk (black): was £329 now £202 @ Amazon UK

Here's a big deal for Brits — a 48-24-standing desk for nearly just £200! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty for just 130 bucks!

