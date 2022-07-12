Bose QuietComfort 45 hits lowest price ever for Prime Day

While not the category leader that its sibling 700s are, Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are still top tier. Big shoutout to Prime Day for making them more attainable for budget-conscious shoppers.

Best Buy is selling Bose QuietComfort 45 for just $229 (opens in new tab). This a $100 markdown and the lowest price we’ve seen these headphones go for. This is definitely one of the best headphone deals you can get during Prime Day.

Amazon (opens in new tab) has them for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the noise-cancelling beast that is the Bose QuietComfort 45 – its biggest markdown yet. These headphones come with Bose’s industry-leading ANC technology, hi-fi sound, the latest Bluetooth technology, and improved battery life. It is a great alternative to the 700 Headphones and an even greater value at this price. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is considered one of the best noise-cancelling headphones and wireless headphones money can buy. It comes stocked with 45mm drivers that pump out crisp, warm sound and impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) that is only second to what the 700 Headphones deliver. Battery life has been increased to 24 hours, which is a boost from the 700 Headphones and QuietComfort 35 II’s playtime: 20 hours.

Our Bose QuietComfort 45 review digs deeper into the headphones’ overall performance. Laptop Magazine gave the QuietComfort 45 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars, alongside our Editor's Choice award.

Real-world testing showed audio was clear and balanced for music listening and voice/video calls. ANC was also excellent for blocking out ambient sound across the frequency spectrum. We also love the updated design that is more comfortable and sturdier than past Bose releases.

Other standout features like Aware Mode do a fantastic job of letting you hear incidental sounds without compromising sound, while Bose SimpleSync transforms the headphones into a volume remote for TV watching when paired with any Bose Smart Soundbar.

Knowing how high-priced Bose audio products are, it’s a no-brainer to grab the Bose QuietComfort 45 at such a relatively affordable price.