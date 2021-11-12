Blackmagic Design launches all-new URSA Broadcast G2 camera

Blackmagic Design today launched the new Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, the company's next-gen professional broadcast camera that features a 6K digital film sensor to bring digital film quality to both traditional and online broadcasters.

"The advanced 6144 x 3456 digital film sensor provides exceptional low light performance with dual gain ISO of up to +36dB as well as 13 stops of dynamic range. Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 also includes H.265 and Blackmagic RAW file formats, Blackmagic generation 5 color science, as well as a USB-C expansion port for external disk recording, and more," Blackmagic wrote in a press release.

The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $3,995. I don't know how they keep producing these powerful cameras and making them so affordable by professional camera standards. Here is a list of the significant features of the new camera.

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 Features

Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Up to +36dB ISO for incredible low light performance.

USB-C port allows recording directly to external disks.

Includes Blackmagic generation 5 color science.

Features incredible quality Blackmagic RAW recording.

Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.

Compatible with new Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Blackmagic also announced in conjunction with the Broadcast G2 a new URSA Viewfinder G2 that features a bright 2,00 nit display, making using it in sunlight a breeze. The new G2 Viewfinder is priced at $1,495 and is also immediately available for purchase the world over.

Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder G2 Features

Integrated V-Lock mounting plate for quick setup.

Super bright 2,000 nit, 7” display.

Detachable metal sunshade.

Large grip handles and variable tension pivot points.

Physical dials, knobs and customizable function buttons.

Large RGB LED tally indicator with clip on perspex camera numbers.

Connects to SDI input and power from camera, so no extra cables or power supplies needed.

Compatible with Blackmagic SDI Control Protocol for full control of camera functions.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Blackmagic Design has been building a reputation for building professional-level cameras and selling them at affordable prices, making it easier for content creators on a budget to level up. We look forward to reviewing the new Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 shortly and will gladly share all the nitty-gritty details with you soon.