Blackmagic Design launches all-new URSA Broadcast G2 camera

Blackmagic Design today launched the new Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2, the company's next-gen professional broadcast camera that features a 6K digital film sensor to bring digital film quality to both traditional and online broadcasters.
"The advanced 6144 x 3456 digital film sensor provides exceptional low light performance with dual gain ISO of up to +36dB as well as 13 stops of dynamic range. Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 also includes H.265 and Blackmagic RAW file formats, Blackmagic generation 5 color science, as well as a USB-C expansion port for external disk recording, and more," Blackmagic wrote in a press release.
The Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $3,995. I don't know how they keep producing these powerful cameras and making them so affordable by professional camera standards. Here is a list of the significant features of the new camera.
Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 Features
- Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.
- Up to +36dB ISO for incredible low light performance.
- USB-C port allows recording directly to external disks.
- Includes Blackmagic generation 5 color science.
- Features incredible quality Blackmagic RAW recording.
- Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.
- Compatible with new Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.
- Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.
Blackmagic also announced in conjunction with the Broadcast G2 a new URSA Viewfinder G2 that features a bright 2,00 nit display, making using it in sunlight a breeze. The new G2 Viewfinder is priced at $1,495 and is also immediately available for purchase the world over.
Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder G2 Features
- Integrated V-Lock mounting plate for quick setup.
- Super bright 2,000 nit, 7” display.
- Detachable metal sunshade.
- Large grip handles and variable tension pivot points.
- Physical dials, knobs and customizable function buttons.
- Large RGB LED tally indicator with clip on perspex camera numbers.
- Connects to SDI input and power from camera, so no extra cables or power supplies needed.
- Compatible with Blackmagic SDI Control Protocol for full control of camera functions.
Blackmagic Design has been building a reputation for building professional-level cameras and selling them at affordable prices, making it easier for content creators on a budget to level up. We look forward to reviewing the new Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 shortly and will gladly share all the nitty-gritty details with you soon.