Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best early sales to shop now

Black Friday is hands down, the best time of the year to buy a TV. Black Friday TV deals are now available at electronics retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard, and more.

Whether you want the best discount on a TCL TV or the best HDMI 2.1 TV for for PS5, Xbox Series X, we've got you covered.

With so many Black Friday TV deals to sort through, investing in a new TV can get overwhelming. That's why we're hand-selecting the best Black Friday TV deals and listing them here. Our Black Friday TV deals list will not only help you save, but also get you the best bang for your buck.

Looking for a 55-inch 4K TV under $400? Right now, you can get the Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED 4K Smart TV for $399 at Amazon. Typically, this TV costs $649, so you're saving $250. It's its lowest price yet and among the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

With its 55-inch 2160p panel and Quantum Dot technology, the Insignia F50 series TV delivers vivid pictures with colors that pop.

If you're looking for the best TV for PC and console, Amazon also offers the LG OLED C1 4K TV for $1,796 ($700 off). It's this TV's lowest price of the year and one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen yet.

We tested its sibling, the LG CX48 OLED and bestowed it with our Editor's Choice award for its pristine picture and great sound. It's a solid investment if you're looking for a new home entertainment system centerpiece.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26

Here are the best Black Friday TV deals you can shop today.

Best Black Friday TV deals

LG C1 OLED 65-inch: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon LG C1 OLED 65-inch: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

With a huge saving of over $700, you seriously can't go wrong with an LG 4K OLED TV. What makes this particular model so special is that it's Nvidia G-Sync compatible, has a 1ms response time, and best of all HDMI 2.1 ports. That means it's the best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon

This Amazon Black Friday deal knocks $250 off the 2021 model Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED 4K Smart TV. Its 55-inch 2160p panel employs Quantum Dot technology which produces saturated, precisely defined colors for vivid pictures with colors that pop. Own it now for its lowest price ever.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the 65-inch inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Amazon. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console.

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy Samsung 55-inch QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This excellent Best Buy Black Friday deal knocks $400 off the 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV monitor. It features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This standout Black Friday TV deal slashes $300 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia X90J 4K Smart TV. This big screen TV monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Pro color. It has Google TV built-in which lets you browse thousands of TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount TV, Peacock and more. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control of your TV.





TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This TCL TV Black Friday deal at Amazon takes $100 off the TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV. One of the best 4K TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume.

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday deal from Best Buy knocks $450 off the LG NanoCell 70 series smart TV. It provides an immersive viewing experience which lets you enjoy movies and TV shows in stunning rich detail, clarity and color. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can search and play content hands-free.