Best Labor Day sales 2021: The best deals so far

Labor Day 2021 falls on September 6 and we expect to see celebratory Labor Day sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers. If you're still bargain shopping for back to school essentials, Labor Day 2021 is your best bet.

Although back to school sales are still going strong, Labor Day deals are slowly trickling in this week.

For example, Lenovo's Labor Day sale preview lets you save up to 56% on select Lenovo laptops and up to 70% on select tablets. Lenovo is also slashing up to 89% on a mixed bag of monitors. keyboards, mice, headphones and webcams.

Lenovo isn't the only PC manufacturer offering early Labor Day deals.

HP's Labor Day sale currently takes up to 52% off on HP laptops, monitors and PC accessories. Even better, from now until September 12, save an extra 5% on eligible HP products via coupon, "HP21LDS5".

If you're in the market for a TV monitor for your laptop or gaming console, Best Buy is currently slashing up to $500 off select smart TVs. Meanwhile, Walmart set a placeholder for its forthcoming Labor Day sale which we expect to launch within days.

As we count down the days to the unofficial end of summer, here the best Labor Day sales so far.

Best Labor Day sales right now

Best Labor Day sales — Laptops

ThinkPad X13: was $1,909 now $683 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's Labor Day sale slashes 50% off the ThinkPad X13 business laptop via coupon, "THINKLABORDAYPSALE". We reviewed this laptop and praised its productivity-enhancing keyboard and solid battery life. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 4-core 1.6-GHz i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Like all ThinkPads, it's built to military standards so it withstands extreme conditions, like high temperatures, altitude and humidity. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $3,379 now $1,689 Lenovo

Save 50% on the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 from Lenovo via coupon, "THINKLABORDAYPSALE". Besides its slim, lightweight design, the ThinkPad X1 won us over with its fast performance and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4-core 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10610U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

HP Pavilion Laptop 13t: was $779 now $579 @ HP

HP's Labor Day sale takes $200 off the customizable HP Pavilion 13t touch screen laptop. The base model recommend packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, 4-core Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. View Deal

HP Laptop 15t: was $779 now $549 @ HP

HP's Labor Day sale currently takes $170 off the customizable HP Pavilion 15t. Even better, you'll receive a free USB headset with your purchase. The base model configuration has a 15.6 inch (1366 x 768) touch display, 4-core 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Best Labor Day Sales — Tablets

Apple iPad Air: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

One of the best Labor Day deals on Apple devices takes $100 off the latest iPad Air. This tablet brings pro grade specs to the mid-ranger with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB C port for charging and connectivity, as well as support for Apple’s best accessories. Amazon has it on backorder for the same price. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price. View Deal

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: was $499 now $339 @ Lenovo

Save $160 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet via coupon, "TABBUSTERS" during Lenovo's Labor Day sale. It packs an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) OLED display, 8-core Snapdragon 730G CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD expandable storage. Quad Dolby enhanced speakers, a dual mic array, and an 8MP front camera make it great for watching movies video calls. If you want more memory for multitasking, you can get the Tab P11 Pro with 6GB of RAM for $439 ($100 off). View Deal

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $215 @ Lenovo

Save $59 on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab during the PC maker's sitewide Labor Day sale. The Yoga Smart Tab features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 8-core 2.0-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It has a built-in kickstand that lets it tilt, stand or hang it on a kitchen wall.View Deal

Best Labor Day Sales — Monitors

HP M24f 1080p Monitor: was $209 now $159 @ HP

This 24-inch HP monitor features a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 300 nits of brightness, anti-glare, on-screen controls and AMD FreeSync. For your connectivity needs, it equips you with an HDMI and VGA port.View Deal

Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor: was $450 now $315 @ Dell

If you need a monitor for your laptop, you can save $185 on the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. View Deal

TCL Smart TV Deals: from $179 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale takes dollars off various TLC smart TVs. Prices start from $179 for the TCL 32-inch Class 3 Series HD Smart Android TV. It has a 720p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and two HDMI ports, a USB port, an Ethernet port and Bluetooth for your connectivity needs. It supports Chromecast screen mirroring and features Google Assistant built in for hands-free operation. Preinstalled apps include: Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, Spotify, and YouTube View Deal

LG OLED 4K Smart TV Deals: up to $500 @ Best Buy

Save up to $500 on LG OLED 4K Smart TVs during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. LG OLED TVs have over a million pixels which deliver perfect blacks, rich colors and infinite contrast. LG's a7 Gen 4 AI processor 4K ensures smooth, crisp, life-like images. With refresh rates up to 120Hz and up four HDMI ports, LG OLED TVs are among the best monitors for PCs, PS5 and Xbox Series X game consoles.View Deal

Best Labor Day sales — Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

One standout pre Labor Day deal from Amazon takes $59 off the excellent AirPods Pro. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Walmart has them for the same price.View Deal