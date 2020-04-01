The best Dell deals in April 2020

The best Dell deals in April are here, so if you're looking to save on laptops and accessories, you've come to the right place. We're hand-selecting the best Dell deals on all types of devices. From the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 to the manufacturer's powerful Alienware gaming laptops, we've got the best Dell deals you can get right now.

Generally speaking, you can find Dell deals anytime of the year, not just on Black Friday. The manufacturer is renown for offering coupon codes that take from 5% to as much as 17% off select machines. (The coupons usually stack with sale prices).

In addition to Dell's website, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart also known to offer numerous Dell discounts. However, it's always worth price checking against Dell's direct prices. From the brand's best laptops, monitors and laptop accessories, here are the best Dell deals you can get right now.

Best Dell deals today

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best Dell laptop

CPU: Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Lightweight, slim chassis

Powerful performance

Near bezel-less InfinityEdge display

Below-average battery life (on 4K model)

Among all the Dell laptops out there, the XPS 13 is the cream of the crop. The latest model packs Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake processor, which gives it a nice performance boost. In our Dell XPS review, we loved its premium, ultraportable design, outstanding performance and vivid display.

(Image credit: Future)

Dell's stunning mobile workhorse

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD 630 Graphics | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking OLED display

Great graphics and performance

Slim, beautiful design

Battery life could be better on 4K model

If you're looking for a powerful mobile Dell machine, the XPS 15 is the laptop to get. Don't let its stylish, 0.7-inch thick aluminum design fool you, it performs just as well as it looks.

In our Dell XPS 15 (2019) review, we were floored by its slim, beautiful design and striking display. The laptop's top overall performance impressed us so much that we gave won our Editor's Choice award.

In terms of configurations, we recommend getting it with a Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and GTX 1650 GPU if you want workstation-like power. Alternatively, you can opt for a model with a 4K OLED display, which is enough to make your MacBook Pro-toting friends jealous.

(Image credit: Future)

Alienware's high-end upgradeable laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs/1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive | Display: 17.3 inches, 1920 x 1080/4K | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.2~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Gorgeous space station aesthetic

Excellent overall performance

Upgradeable hardware

Pricey

The brawny Area-51m gaming laptop is thoughtfully designed to appeal to hardcore gamers and Alienware enthusiasts. It's the first Alienware laptop to house an eight-core processor and a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU under the hood. Moreover, it's one of the first gaming laptops we've seen that lets you upgrade the CPU, RAM, storage and GPU.

As we note in our Alienware Area 51m review, we were impressed by the machine's gorgeous space station aesthetic, excellent overall performance and upgradeable hardware. While it's one of the pricier gaming laptops out there, the Area 51m's power and upgradeability are worth the splurge.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Dell's lightweight business suitable convertible

CPU: Intel Core i7-8665U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.6 x 7.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Sleek, modern design

Long battery life

Proximity sign-in feature works well

Display could be brighter

Speakers could be stronger

Business professionals will benefit from the extremely powerful performance and long battery life of the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1. Thanks to its unique proximity sign-in feature, the Latitude 7400 offers the peace of mind security professionals want in a laptop.

We reviewed the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 and its modern design, killer performance and 13+ hour battery life won us over.

Mirroring some of the best characteristics of its sibling, the Dell XPS, this sleek convertible sports a thin and lightweight, premium looking chassis. For its size, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has an ample selection of ports for maximum connectivity options on the fly.

Dell monitor deals