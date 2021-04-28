Apple Watch Series 6 hits new price low of $299

The Apple Watch Series 6 just hit a new price low on Amazon. So if you're looking for a cool tech gift for mom or yourself, you'll want to jump on this rare deal.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $299 from Amazon. That's $100 off its $399 list price and the Apple Watch Series 6's lowest price ever. It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen so far this year.

Apple Watch Series 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $100 off the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It offers 20% faster performance than the Apple Watch Series 5 and has a robust set of features. It's also the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level measuring for fitness and general health tracking.

The Apple Watch in this deal is water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a 40mm aluminum case, always-on OLED touchscreen, 64-bit dual-core S6 processor, and built-in GPS. Connectivity-wise, it's outfitted with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a U1 Ultra Wideband location chip.

Powered by the latest watchOS 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 provides comprehensive sleep tracking. Although it offers the same 18-hour battery life as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6 charges 30 minutes faster at 1.5 hours.

Simply put, the Apple Watch 6 is the ideal wearable companion for any laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Apple Watch deals this good don't usually last long, so be sure to grab one while you still can.