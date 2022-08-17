Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins

The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event.

The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a recent Bloomberg article that his sources point to September 7 as the date for the iPhone 14 launch event.

That aligns perfectly with what we've been saying for months since the iPhone has only fallen outside of the September 7-12 window once in the last several years and that was due to Covid-19-related delays in 2020. Apple is on track again this year and as you know if you've been following along with our iPhone 14 coverage, there may be quite a few changes for this year's iPhone lineup.

Peruse our iPhone 14 rumor hub above for a complete look at what we know about the phone so far. However, the biggest changes include the loss of the mini iPhone, the introduction of a new iPhone 14 Max and considerable changes to the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro models are rumored to add an always-on display, an upgraded camera, a new 4nm A16 Bionic processor and may eliminate the notch.

That's a compelling list of upgrades to get users to skip the iPhone 14 for the Pro. However, the most affordable big iPhone ever in the iPhone 14 Max seems like the odds-on favorite to lead sales for this generation of iPhones.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/@RendersByIan)

What else will be announced at the Apple September event?

While the iPhone is obviously the main event, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a lock to arrive alongside it on September 7. Apple's upgraded wearable may get the squared off redesign that was rumored prior to last year's launch, but the big news is likely to be the addition of an Apple Watch Series 8 Pro that offers a larger display and more rugged build than the traditional Apple Watch.

When will you be able to buy the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8?

Apple typically opens up its pre-order system on the Friday following its event, so you should be able to place an order starting on September 9 if this leak proves correct. That iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will likely ship and be available for purchase in retail stores on September 16.

With less than a month to go the leaks and rumors on all things iPhone and Apple Watch are going to keep coming so stay tuned to our coverage for all of the latest.