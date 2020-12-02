Apple M1 users report Bluetooth failures: What you need to know

Apple recently released the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini which are powered by the company's new M1 processor. And while it's been getting rave reviews, including this site, consumers are reportedly having major Bluetooth connectivity issues from the new laptops.

Recent reports have come out via a Reddit forum where many Apple M1owners have detailed issues connecting peripherals via Bluetooth. Connecting to mice and keyboards have been a recurring complaint with many mentions of Logitech as well as Apple peripherals, such as the Magic Mouse and Apple Keyboard.

It's not yet considered a major issue as it has yet to be addressed to our knowledge by Apple. However, this is not the first time Apple has had Bluetooth connection issues. Previously in 2014, there were Bluetooth connectivity issues reported after the OS X Yosemite update. Consumers experienced problems trying to connect to Apple's Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Apple wireless keyboard, and other third-party wireless accessories.

All this has left users wondering if the flaw lies within the newly released M1 processor or Apple's MacOS Big Sur update. With Apple building systems with few ports, the need for solid Bluetooth connectivity is extremely important for consumers.

So far the number of reported Bluetooth complaints with the new Apple M1 Macs is minimal enough that Apple has yet to respond to the issue is that it's only been a few weeks since the new Macs featuring the M1 processor. We will be keeping an ear out for more information as it becomes available.