Alienware 25-inch, 240Hz gaming monitor now $280 off in Dell sale

Alienware's 240Hz gaming monitors fetch a high price for their futuristic design and seamless performance. However, for a limited time, you can save big on Alienware's top-of-the-line gaming displays.

Currently, the new Alienware AW2518H gaming monitor is on sale for $409 at Dell. That's $280 off its normal price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen it drop down to. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen all year.

The Alienware AW2518H is one of the best gaming monitors to buy.

In sister site Tom's Guide's review of a previous-gen Alienware AW2518H, they were impressed by its gorgeous display. They also liked its ergonomic design and useful port layout.

The new Alienware AW2518H 25-inch gaming monitor packs a 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time. It also supports NVIDIA G-Sync technology and features fully-customizable AlienFX lighting.

The gaming monitor's unique cooling and venting design are strategically integrated into its top, bottom and rear. This optimized ventilation system prevents the monitor from overheating during intense gameplay.

If you want more screen real estate, Dell also offers the 27-inch Alienware AW2720HF 240Hz gaming monitor for $459($150 off). It features a true 1ms response time and supports both FreeSync and G-Sync for buttery-smooth gaming.

