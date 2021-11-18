AirPods Max gets $99 price cut in Amazon Black Friday warm-up

Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones are among our top picks for best audio wearables. One retailer's extended Labor Day sale offers these premium audiophile headphones for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $439 via an on-page coupon. Typically, these over-ear Apple headphones retail for $549, so that's $99 off. It's just $10 shy of their all-time low price and one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we've seen so far.

AirPods Max Black Friday deal

Currently $110 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max are our new favorite noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

The AirPods Max are the latest headphones to feature spatial audio. This technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

When it comes to design, the AirPods Max are premium, minimalist and chic. With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

Despite their weight, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.