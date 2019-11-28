Act fast: This insane Alienware m15 deal won't last long

Gamers, take note: Dell is selling the Alienware m15 for $750. But you have to act fast because they're going quick!

Right now, you can buy the Alienware m15 with a Core i7-9750H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB and an RTX 2060 GPU for just $1,399. That's an insanely good deal but it won't last long.

Alienware m15 (Core i7): was $2,149 now $1,399

This deal won't last long. The Alienware m15 with a Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is now $750 off. As I write this, more than half have already been claimed. View Deal

In our Alienware m15 review, we gave the laptop a four-star rating and praised its slim design, fast performance and stunning display.

