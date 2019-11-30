Act fast: This $799 Dell XPS 13 sale will end soon

Black Friday has officially ended but the deals continue to flow as we look toward Cyber Monday.

Dell is selling the XPS 13, our favorite overall laptop, for just $799 after a steep $400 discount. On sale is the base model with a 1080p display and a Core i5 CPU. This is one of Dell's doorbuster deals, so it will sell out quickly.

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i5): was $1,199 now $799

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. In fact, it's the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice award for being a great option for students, business users, and everyday consumers.

The first thing you'll notice about the XPS 13 is its gorgeous design, which dazzles with a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum. Open the lid and you'll find the XPS 13's colorful 13.3-inch display, which is framed by razor-thin bezels.

One of the best reasons to buy this specific 2019 model is for the improved webcam. Previously located below the display, this year's XPS 13 has a tiny, custom-made camera on the bezel above the screen. Other standout features are fast performance and epic battery life on the 1080p model, which lasted 12 hours and 22 minutes on a charge.

The XPS 13 is a very popular laptop, so we don't expect this deal to last long. If you miss out, see our best Cyber Monday deals page for more laptop deals.