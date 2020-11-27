Act fast! This 240Hz Alienware 25 gaming monitor is $105 off in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here and it's coming in full force, with some great pieces of gaming tech getting deep discounts. This Alienware monitor is no different, especially if you're looking for high performance without a steep cost.

Right now, you can pick up the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor for $244.99 at Amazon.

Alienware 25 Gaming monitor deal

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: was $349.99 now $244.99 @ Amazon

This 1920x1080 resolution Alienware monitor promises high performance at a low cost. Not only does it have a 1 millisecond response time, but a 240Hz refresh rate too. It's also compatible with AMD Free Sync, which helps to remove artifacts during gameplay.View Deal

If you're looking for a quality monitor without spending too much money, this Alienware 25 should be more than worth it. Its 1920x1080 resolution, 240Hz display is great for any entry-level gamer, especially if you're not looking to invest in 2K or 4K resolutions.

The 1ms response time will also be a great benefit during gameplay, as it helps reduce input lag. Additionally, it comes compatible with AMD Free Sync, which helps to keep the experience consistent with little to no artifacts. Alienware also advertises the monitor as hitting 400 nits of brightness. It can even tilt, swivel, pivot and have its height adjusted for full customization.

All of this comes together to form a package that's more than worth it for $244.99. Typically, you'd have to pay a lot more money for a monitor boasting a 240Hz display, so this deal is one-of-a-kind.

We’ll be looking out for the latest Amazon Black Friday deals as and when they appear, and to ensure you don’t miss out, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.