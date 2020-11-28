Act Fast! The AKG K 701 Stereo Headphones are $214 for a limited time

The AKG K 701 Ultra Reference Class Stereo headphones are some of the sexiest cans you can buy and they're on sale right now at Amazon. These over-ear headphones aren't just eye-catching but, groundbreaking using cutting-edge flat-wire voice coil technology along with AKG's patented Varimotion technology that creates a crisp, clear, dramatic audio experience.

For just $214.99 you can purchase these velvety reference-grade headphones that also deliver punchy bass and salacious highs.

AKG K 701 Ultra Reference Class Stereo Headphones: was $224.99 now $214.99

These revolutionary AKG K 701 Ultra Reference Class Stereo Headphones are groundbreaking in every way. Featuring the game-changing flat-wire voice coil technology and AKG's patented Varimotion technology. Resulting in a powerful, distortion-free audio experience you will never forget. View Deal

With a self-adjusting padded glove leather headband to provide you maximum comfort, you can wear the AKG K 701 Ultra Reference Class Stereo Headphones for hours without a hint of discomfort. The 3D-Form earpads are shaped for an ergonomically perfect fit, and superior acoustical transmission.

The 50mm drivers deliver full, rich, audio thanks to AKG's patented Varimotion two-layer diaphragm. When combined with AKG's groundbreaking aluminum flat-wire voice coil the audio reproduced is nearly flawless.

They sound amazing, they feel great, they're high tech, and you need these in your life. And they're a steal at just $214.99.