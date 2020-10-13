Acer Chromebook Spin 311 22% off in Prime Day deal

The demand for Chromebooks has exploded which has made the systems hard to find. But just in time for Prime Day, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale for $209, a discount of 22%.

This is a great choice for students who are doing remote learning or for anyone searching for a secondary laptop. And thanks to its small size and fairly long battery lift, it's an ideal choice for mobile professionals.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $399.99 now $209.99 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a compact system that has a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of RAM, a 64GB eMMC and a 11.6-inch touchscreen. It's a solid option for students and mobile professionals alike.

We haven't had the opportunity to review the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. but looking at the specs, it has the potential to offer decent performance. Thanks to its Intel Celeron processor and integrated graphics, the laptop can tackle light productivity tasks such as word processing.

The system's 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 panel isn't the highest resolution, but it will suffice for watching movies or conducting video calls. It's metal chassis gives the system an elegant, professional look. The laptop's also got a comfortable keyboard and a good amount of ports. Even better, its 360-degree hinges allows the laptop to transform from a traditional notebook to a tablet and back with ease.

Whether you're a student during remote learning, a mobile professional looking for something small and lightweight, the Spin 311 is a solid choice. It's also a good choice for someone who needs a laptop for light productivity and multimedia consumption.