Knowing how to block a number on Android can help you dodge a spam caller or anyone you don't want to hear from at that moment.

No matter which Android phone you use, this feature will be available in the phone app and it just takes a few taps to get a number on your block list.

How to block a number on Android - Pixel, OnePlus, TCL

The default phone app on most Android phones offers the fastest method for blocking numbers; it should take you just a few seconds to complete.

Open the Phone app

app Find the number that you want to block and long press on it

on it Tap Block/report spam Uncheck Report call as spam if this is just a person you want to block

Select Block

How to block a number on Android - Samsung

Samsung uses its own phone app. It isn't quite as straightforward as the previous method, but it's really just one extra step so you'll still be done in seconds.

Open the Phone app.

app. Find the number that you want to block and tap on it.

on it. Select the grey information icon , the furthest option to the right.

, the furthest option to the right. Tap on Block in the lower-right corner.

in the lower-right corner. Tap Block again to confirm.

That's it! You've successfully blocked whatever person or number was bothering you. If you want to unblock them in the future simply follow these instructions again and you will be given the option to unblock.