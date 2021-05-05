iPhone 13 Pro Max design leaks — prepare for a smaller notch, bigger cameras

The iPhone 13 is still months away, and while Apple only reveals its products close to their release, we're now getting a look at what the next flagship phone might look like — thanks to an iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy model.



Popular YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger (Unbox Therapy) got his hands on what is "supposedly" the closest look yet at Apple's upcoming device, and it shows off what many reports and leaks already expected.

In terms of the design, the detailed dummy model matches the general appearance and size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, it does have a smaller notch and a significant increase in the camera lens size.



Previous reports indicated the iPhone 13 would reduce the size of the notch on the front, introduced with the iPhone X. The leaked designs seem to match up with the dummy model presented.



While all iPhone 13 models are expected to get a camera upgrade, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Apple will introduce dramatically improved ultra-wide sensors for the iPhone 13 Pro models, moving to an f/1.8 6p six-element lens from the current f/2.4 5p five-element lens.

Kuo also claims that the iPhone 13 Pro Max may be alone in getting an improved main wide-angle sensor, dropping to an unbelievably low f/1.5 from the already impressive f/1.6 sensor in the iPhone 12 lineup.



As with all leaks, we'll take what is shown with a pinch of salt. Still, this model doesn't look far off what we expect with Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max.



While many were hoping Apple would ditch the notch altogether with the upcoming iPhone 13, Kuo stated that the tech giant may not get rid of it until 2023 iPhone models start rolling out. Apple is planning to introduce under-display tech to make that happen.



Until its official release rumoured to be later this year, we'll just have to wait and see.