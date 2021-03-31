iPhone 13 will feature the same wide-angle camera lens as iPhone 12 (report)

While the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get a camera redesign, we're now hearing reports claiming Apple's next smartphone won't see any improvements made to its main camera.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states the iPhone 13 lineup will feature the same wide-angle lens with a ƒ1.6 aperture as the iPhone 12 models. However, we may see some improvements to the upcoming flagship smartphone's ultra wide lens instead.

According to Kuo's investors note (via MacRumors), the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌standard iPhone 13‌, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will feature the same 7P wide-angle lens as their ‌iPhone 12‌ counterparts. However, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a ƒ1.5 aperture wide-angle lens — a slight improvement from the iPhone 12 Pro Max's ƒ1.6 aperture.



While this particular lens will largely stay the same, the supplier will not. The report also states that Chinese company Sunny Optical will be the new supplier of the 7P wide-angle lens, and that mass production will start as soon as May this year. This certainly lines up with the iPhone 13's scheduled release.



As for the iPhone 13's ultra wide lens, Kuo and Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley claim that all iPhone 13 models will have a wider ƒ/1.8 aperture, compared to ƒ/2.4 on the iPhone 12. These wider apertures mean the iPhone 13 could see great improvements to its low-light performance.



While Kuo is a trusted Apple analyst with a great track record, rumors still need to be taken with a pinch of salt. A recent leak described camera hardware tweaks and software upgrades coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, but Apple could end up changing these plans prior to the iPhone 13's launch.