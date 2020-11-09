iPhone 13 rumor suggests it'll sport an improved ultrawide camera in 2021

MacRumors reports that Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, has recently released research notes that reveal Apple's planned improvements in the ultrawide camera on the upcoming iPhone 13.

Ming-Chi Kuo gathered info via his contacts within Apple's Asian supply chain. Kuo has been a reliable source, accurately predicting many of the iPhone 12 specs and features.

Kuo states that there will be 4 different models of iPhone 13. However, you'll only see the new cameras on the two high-end models. The sensors will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P six-element lens with autofocus. The current ‌iPhone 12‌ models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P five-element lens ultrawide cameras with fixed focus.

Aside from the cameras, 9to5 Mac is reporting another Kuo prediction concerning the iPhone 13.

The analyst predicts the upcoming iPhone 13 will be portless and rely on wireless charging and synchronization. When you take into account that the iPhone 12 hasn't even been out a week, all these rumors may cause people to reconsider investing in an iPhone 12 and wait for all the great upgrades coming in iPhone 13.

Lastly, Kuo mentions that the new ultrawide cameras will become standard across the entire iPhone brand by 2022, instead of being saved for the top of the line iPhone Pro or Pro Max.