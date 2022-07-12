Music to our metallic ears! Take $150 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy

There's no escape from Prime Day 2022, so you may as well face the music. Best buy is slashing the Lenovo Chromebook Duet's original price in half, to the tune of $150.

As of this writing, you can snag the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from $299 to a more melodious 50 percent off the original price. Lenovo's 10.1-inch tablet is great for light office chores, e-book reading, and on-the-go productivity, but this Best Buy Prime Day deal won't last for long.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet (128GB): now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is capably equipped with a beautiful 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display;

MediaTek Helio P60T CPU; 128GB of storage; and 4GB of RAM, all in a pleasingly portable package. If you snag this 2-in-1 laptop (opens in new tab), which comes with a detachable keyboard and kickstand cover, prepare to watch your colleagues grow green with envy.

At first glance, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet looks like an innocuous journal. Open that bad boy up, however, and it’s a small hybrid laptop with a colorful 10.1-inch display. But this device’s transformative capability isn’t its only alluring feature; the Lenovo Chromebook Duet lasted almost 13 hours on our battery test, which beats the 10-hour average runtime for Chromebooks. Not bad for $149 worth of tech.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet measures 9.6 x 6.7 x 0.7 inches with the keyboard and kickstand cover, and 9.4 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches by itself. Scoring 5,526 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark, the Duet crushed two competitors: the HP Chromebook x360 12b (3,400), which is equipped with an Intel Celeron N400 and 4GB of RAM, and the HP Chromebook 14 (2,733), which is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB of RAM. The Duet also scored higher than the average Chromebook, which has an overall-performance score of 5,293.

Long-story-long: if you’re a Chrome OS-loving frequent traveler or a busy bee seeking a smaller, secondary display, we'd suggest the Duet in a heartbeat.

Still on the prowl for the best laptop deals? Keeping checking back for the latest Prime Day 2022 coverage!