Amazon Prime Day deal: The Dell XPS 13 is now 20% off — you'll save $378!

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day! The Dell convertible is a stunning thin-and-light laptop that garnered a well-deserved 4.5-star review for its decent battery life, powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and gorgeous, bezel-free display.

The Dell XPS 13, the best 2-in-1 laptop, is now 20% off. You'll save a whopping $378! This Prime Day deal won't last forever, so act now before you miss out on snagging one of the most praised laptops in the premium market.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1890 now $1512 @ Amazon This killer Amazon Prime Day deal slashes 20% off the original Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 price tag. You'll save almost $400! This stunning convertible sports an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 boasts a sleek-and-sexy aluminum body with a breathtaking InfinityEdge display.View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 in this killer Prime Day Deal packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1080) bezel-less display, a powerful 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 13 was awarded a 4.5-star rating in our review due to its competition-beating performance, slaying rivals such as the Razer Blade Stealth and the HP Spectre x360 on the Geekbench overall performance benchmark and the file-transfer test. Offering nearly 11 hours of battery life, the Dell XPS 13 outlasts the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro and the Razer Blade Stealth.

Design-wise, our favorite aspect of the Dell XPS 13 convertible is the woven glass-fiber interior — the texture of the keyboard deck feels like premium heaven. Another feature of the Dell XPS 13 we love is its jaw-dropping, four-sided InfinityEdge display. The bezels are damn-near absent, offering an immersive viewing experience with a bright 516-nit touch panel that covers a whopping 113% of the sRGB color gamut.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (Image credit: Future)

In real world testing, the Dell XPS 13 showed off its hardware muscle by juggling multiple tasks as if it was Hercules at a circus. Even with 40 Google Chrome tabs open and five YouTube videos playing simultaneously, the Dell convertible never slowed down or lagged.

All of that incredible power is stuffed inside a portable 2.9-pound chassis that is no more than 0.5 inches thick. When it comes to offering a small digital footprint, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 smashes all of its fellow rivals, including the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 0.6 inches) and the Razer Blade Stealth (2.9 pounds, 0.6 inches). The Dell XPS 13 is a firecracker that comes in a small package.

The only downside of this 20% off Dell XPS 13 deal is that it won't last long. Snag this beastly Dell 2-in-1 before you miss out on owning one of the best laptops on the market.