Regardless of how good a game looks, graphics are just one slice of the overall pie. Audio can transform how you play and experience games to an incredible degree, which is why owning a great gaming headset is such a massive benefit. From the tactical advantage of hearing a foe's footsteps to the goosebump-inducing swell of a soundtrack, the best PS5 headsets draw you deeper into the action and immerse you in your favorite titles.

Take a glance online for the best gaming headsets and you’ll find an abundance of options, but it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff with such an overwhelming selection. While there’s no true, definitive “best headset” out there, there are a number of excellent headsets that elevate themselves above others. Our shortlist highlights some fantastic picks that make the most of your PlayStation experience.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy the 3D soundscapes of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla , or coordinate your squad to victory with crystal clear voice capture, these are the best PS5 headsets in 2022.

What are the best PS5 headsets in 2022?

The best PS5 headset available today is Sony’s own Pulse 3D wireless headset. Its fantastic audio, lightweight build, on-brand design, plush comfort and full 3D Tempest audio integration put it up there with the best the market has to offer. However, its sub $100 price pushes it even further, making it not just incredible value for money but also one of the best PS5 accessories to date.

If you’re looking to add a whole new layer of immersion to some of the best PS5 games, look towards the Razer Kaira Pro. Razer’s gaming headset features 50mm Triforce titanium drivers and HyperSense-backed, real-time conversion of sound into dynamic touch-sensory feedback. In short, the Kaira Pro delivers fantastic audio that you can hear and feel. It makes for an amazing companion to Sony’s DualSense controller and works universally with any audio source, not just games.

If you’re looking for a headset that does it all and does it all well, then one brilliant option to take note of would be the JBL Quantum 610 Wireless. JBL’s headset nails all of the basics that you’re looking for in a headset and then makes each aspect just that little bit better. With fantastic on-ear comfort, solid wireless performance, crystal-clear voice capture, phenomenal 40-hour battery life and quality signature-tuned audio the Quantum 610 is a sure-fire hit for those looking for a solid all-rounder as their daily driver.

The best PS5 headset

(Image credit: Pulse)

From long-lasting liquid metal cooling to impressively-immersive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, Sony introduced some genuinely game-changing tech to its ninth-generation console. While sometimes overlooked, Sony’s 3D Tempest audio is one of the console’s most interesting offerings. Technically, any headset (or pair of earphones) can enjoy Tempest’s 3D soundscapes, but there is no better headset to take advantage of that tech than the Pulse 3D wireless headset.

Designed from the ground up to take full advantage of Sony’s 3D audio tech, the Pulse’s 40mm neodymium drivers deliver phenomenal results with crystal-clear clarity. Enjoy immersive soundstages distortion-free, and lose yourself in some of Sony's most popular titles. While there’s no boom mic on hand, the built-in dual noise-cancelling mic array does an admirable job of clearly capturing your voice and isolating it from your surroundings. As our review concluded, the Pulse 3D wireless headset isn’t just a good pair of headphones; it's an essential extension of the PS5 experience.

See our full Pulse 3D wireless headset review .

The best premium PS5 headset

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

2. SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ The best premium PS5 headset Specifications Connection: Wireless, wired Drivers: 40mm Noise-cancelling: No Battery life: 30 hours Weight: 16 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Solid gaming audio + Premium aluminum design + Comfortable earcups + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - No EQ settings

SteelSeries has a headset that’s ideal for almost every platform, and when it comes to the PS5, the Arctis 7P+ is that headset. At $170 it’s a little on the pricey side, but that price translates directly into its premium build, performance and comfort. Building on the successes of the Arctis 7P , the 7P+ retains all the things that made the original so great: an outstanding, retractable noise-cancelling microphone; multi-platform support; and a premium aluminum and steel design. New to this improved model is an increased battery life of up to 30 hours, speedy USB Type-C charging, and most impressive of all, full 3D Tempest audio support.

The 7P+’s 40mm neodymium drivers are ready to take full advantage of Sony’s 3D audio tech, unleashing a new sonic landscape in games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Deathloop . However, even outside of Tempest supporting games, the Arctis 7P+ offers up solid audio that packs a punch across your favorite next-gen games. Capping off this fantastic headset is the ultra-comfy Airweave headband and ear cushions that sit snugly over ears and tight on heads of any size, thanks to an adjustable Ski Goggle Suspension headband design.

See our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ review .

The best budget PS5 headset

(Image credit: Razer)

For costing just $59, the Razer Blackshark V2 X is an ideal entry-level headset for aspiring esports gamers. To be at your most competitive in games, you need pinpoint precision audio, decent isolation to keep you focused, and enough comfort to make the headset a part of the experience — not a distraction from it. Luckily, the Blackshark V2 X has all of that in spades. Another vital component to any esports headset is its microphone. The Blackshark V2 X is outfitted with a Razer HyperClear cardioid mic, which offers top-class voice pickup and brilliant noise cancellation.

Razer’s Triforce 50mm drivers provide excellent audio and are custom tuned for richer trebles, brighter sound and powerful bass. While there’s no active noise cancellation, the Blackshark’s bulky, closed earcup design does a great job at isolating external sound. Leatherette memory foam ear cushions further isolate any outside distractions while providing soft, breathable comfort. Weighing of just 8.46 ounces, the thicker padding across the headband of the Blackshark makes wearing it almost unnoticeable, so you’ll have no problem comfortably gaming for hours, making it ideal for prolonged use.

The best PS5 headset with haptics

(Image credit: Razer)

With haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Tempest audio, it’s clear that immersion was one of Sony’s key goals when developing the PS5. On their own, each of these elements brings something new to the PlayStation experience. However, pairing these features together can result in some genuinely exciting bits of tech — like the Sony DualSense controller, or Razer’s Kaira Pro. Alongside the Kaira Pro’s outstanding 50mm Triforce titanium drivers, Razer HyperSense haptics unleash an entirely new way to experience the brand’s superb signature sound — with intelligent haptics working in real-time to let you feel what you hear through life-like vibrations within the headset’s cups.

Even on the highest setting, the HyperSense vibrations won’t distract from the Kaira Pro’s ultra-snug comfort thanks to its plush leatherette memory foam ear cushions. The cushions also help isolate exterior noise and, along with a similarly padded headband, soften the headset's fit without losing traction. Tack on one of Razer’s finest boom mics, the HyperClear Supercardioid, and you have one of the finest wireless headsets available — designed to squeeze every drop of immersion out of your playtime.

The all-around best PS5 headset

(Image credit: JBL)

5. JBL Quantum 610 Wireless The all-around best PS5 headset Specifications Connection: Wireless Drivers: 50mm Noise-cancelling: No Battery life: 40 hours Weight: 12.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Ultra-comfy + Great mic + Lengthy battery life Reasons to avoid - All-plastic build

When pulling together any list of gaming headsets, there’s a good chance that at least one of JBL’s Quantum range of headsets will pop up somewhere along the way. JBL’s headsets are synonymous with quality in the gaming world, offering brilliant audio quality, voice pickup and comfort. While the leader of the JBL headset pack is undoubtedly the Quantum One , PS5 owners may want to look at the slightly cheaper, yet equally impressive Quantum 610.

While optimized with PC in mind, the Quantum 610 makes for an ideal PS5 headset thanks to its immersive 7.1 surround sound capabilities, crystal-clear voice pickup and wireless or wired connectivity options. The Quantum is outfitted with a pair of 50mm drivers that are tuned with gaming in mind to deliver solid bass, boosting everything from the sound of distant gunfire to the trudge of nearby footsteps. However, the Quantum 610 doesn’t just sound great, it’s designed to feel great too. From its chunky, leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions to its overall lightweight build, the Quantum 610 is intensely comfortable. With a battery life of up to 40 hours, this headset is a dream for longer play sessions.

The best luxury PS5 headset

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

B&O’s Beoplay Portal launched in 2021 as an ultra-premium, Xbox-exclusive headset for the Series X . Its release heralded one of the market’s most luxurious offerings to date, delivering best-in-class audio, lavish comfort and superior design. While many would scoff at its colossal $500 price tag, B&O’s headset won over consumers and reviewers alike with its stunning build quality, Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio and solid battery life. While the Beoplay Portal had its flaws, its class was undeniable.

The latest iteration of the brand’s phenomenal gaming headphones is upping the ante by including Bluetooth, 2.4GHz low-latency connectivity, dual-channel support, up to 42 hours of battery life, and most importantly, PS5 compatibility. The Beoplay Portal’s 40mm drivers are the star here, delivering phenomenal audio that’s rich in detail and weight — without becoming clouded by thumping bass. B&O’s expertly tuned sound signature shines, delivering a soundscape that few other headsets can rival. However, the Beoplay Portal’s built-in mic is the one area where things fall short. While its active noise-cancellation is decent, the built-in mic array’s performance is middling and no match for a physical boom mic.

The best PS5 headset for personalization

(Image credit: SCUF)

7. SCUF H1 The best PS5 headset for personalization Specifications Connection: Wired Drivers: 50mm Noise-cancelling: No Battery life: NA Weight: 28 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good build + Great sound + High-bandwidth microphone + Widely compatible Reasons to avoid - Heavy

The H1 is SCUF’s first foray into the gaming headset market after making a name for itself with pro-level controllers like the SCUF Reflex and Instinct. The wired headset is outfitted with powerful, precision-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers that result in a remarkably realized soundscape for pinpoint audio precision in games, and solid playback of multimedia. While the SCUF H1 lacks any direct EQ customization, it is fine-tuned to deliver stand-out bass in games — doubling the audio frequency of other gaming headsets.

If you feel like you’ve seen the H1 before, it could be due to its similarities with Corsair’s impressive Virtuoso headset. The H1 looks practically identical to Corsair’s headset, though that’s not to say the H1 is a total carbon copy of the Virtuoso. While the H1 inherits the minimalist design and premium-level build quality, it builds upon that foundation to deliver refined ergonomics and improved comfort via plush, hybrid synthetic leather/cloth ear cushions. That boost in comfort helps to negate the H1’s biggest flaw — its hefty weight of 28 ounces.

The best wireless PS5 headset

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Don’t let the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2’s bulky, plastic exterior fool you, as what this headset lacks in premium style it makes up for in premium quality. The Stealth 700’s robust durability makes for an ideal daily driver, with the Gen 2 model outfitted with an entirely re-designed hinge and a metal-reinforced headband. There’s no trade-off for comfort either, with the Stealth 700 sporting a pair of ultra-cozy, memory foam ear cushions. Better still, a layer of Aerofit cooling gel is infused into the cushions to help reduce heat build-up over longer gaming sessions.

Twin 50mm Nanoclear drivers provide crisp and clear audio with refined acoustics for pinpoint accuracy. Combining the Stealth 700 Gen 2 with the PlayStation’s 3D Tempest audio results in a solid virtual surround sound experience, heightening immersion and granting you a tactical leg-up on the competition. Nested in the left ear cup is a high-sensitivity, flip-up mic with brilliant voice-pickup, capturing deeper voices accurately without loss of bass or volume. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a solid revision to an already quality product, and it makes for an excellent gaming headset for any situation.

The best PS5 headset/charging station combo

(Image credit: Astro)

Astro’s A50 has been around for a number of years now, and the latest revision is another stride toward perfecting this premium gaming headset. While still haunted by a gamified design from yesteryear, Astro’s headset is otherwise one of the most dependable products available for sound, comfort and build — especially when paired with its magnetic charging station. The A50 carries a hefty price tag at $299, but if you’re serious about getting the best sound possible while you game, accept no substitutes.

The A50 is outfitted with a pair of fine-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers that deliver crisp highs, controlled mids, distortion-free bass and top-of-the-line acoustics. An EQ switch on the headset lets you switch between presets for media, gaming and competitive gaming. These EQ settings can be customized by connecting the A50 to a laptop or PC where you can make use of the Astro Command Center to perform any required tweaks. However, even if you never connect the Astro A50 to anything other than your PS5, you’ll be good to go with solid audio, decent voice pickup and impressive memory foam comfort.

The best esports PS5 headset

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is a genuine all-rounder, offering comfort, durability, excellent battery life and incredible surround sound. The Cloud II Wireless impresses right out of the box, delivering crisp and clear audio via its dynamic, 53mm neodymium drivers. While the headset’s 7.1 virtual surround sound feature is available on PC, the PS5’s 3D Tempest audio will really make this headset sing. It may not have the same level of integration with Sony’s audio tech as headsets like the Pulse 3D or Arctis 7P+, but the Cloud II Wireless pairs up with the PS5 well enough to offer up some amazing soundscapes all the same.

Designed for people who want to get the most out of their headset, the Cloud II Wireless sports all the comfort and durability you need from a daily driver. From plush, leatherette HyperX signature memory foam ear cushions to its finely balanced weight distribution, the Cloud II Wireless remains comfortable over longer stretches — allowing you to immerse yourself in your game library without interruption across the headset’s enduring 30-hour battery life.