The best kids tablets are a great way for kids to learn how computers work, as they boast touch-screen interfaces and simpler operating systems than the more mature tablet models. And if you buy a kids tablet, you get comprehensive parental controls to help you stop junior from browsing adult-oriented websites or making in-app purchases.

Some of the best tablets overall double as great kids tablets, thanks to their durability and strong parental controls. We tested a bunch to give you an idea of which are the best kids tablets to buy right now.

The best kids tablets you can buy today

Thanks to the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition's durable design and robust parental controls, it's the best kids tablet overall.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

The Best Overall Kids Tablet You can Buy

At the top of the best kids tablets chain is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. Not only does it offer a rubber bumper that'll protect the tablet from drops and scratches, but it also comes with a two-year no-questions-asked warranty.

On top of that, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition offers long battery life. It also boasts a bright screen and relatively solid performance for the price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

The Best Big Kids Tablet

If you want to get your kid something a little bigger, we recommend the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It comes packed with a ton of parental controls as well as a 2-year warranty, like its predecessor. Its 10-inch screen is also super bright and offers decent color. It looked great while watching SpongeBob SquarePants (aka the best kids show).

Looking for something that you and your kids can share? Pick up the Apple iPad Air (2019), which ranks among best kids tablets thanks to its long battery life and Smart Keyboard support.

Apple iPad Air (2019)

Our Favorite Apple Kids Tablet

The iPad Air is a more affordable iOS product for your kids. Its 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 display is super bright and colorful, so when your child draws on it with the compatible iPad Pencil (1st Gen), their work will really come to life.

A couple of other neat features is that it supports Apple's Smart Keyboard, so you can get your child into typing, and it even has a headphone jack. On top of all of that, the battery life is top notch. If you trust your child with something pricey, one of the best kids tablets you can get is the Apple iPad Air (2019).

Looking for something relatively affordable but don't want to give up quality? The Apple iPad (2019) is a great choice among the best kids tablets.

Apple iPad (2019)

The Most Affordable Apple Tablet

You could go for a more affordable Android tablet, or one from Amazon, but the iPad offers the strongest app lineup for your kid(s). From educational titles that take advantage of augmented reality to a ton of tablet-optimized games, you'll never find your child asking why a certain app isn't available for the iPad.

And not only does the 2019 model offer speedy performance and solid battery life, it works with Apple's Pencil and has Smart Keyboard support.

If you're kids are still really young, consider picking up the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition. It's durable and offers a two-year warranty, making the one of the best kids tablets.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Best Small Amazon Tablet

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition bundles the company's 7-inch budget tablet with a new protective bumper and a year's subscription to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited (16GB).

FreeTime Unlimited gives you more than 10,000 books, videos, educational apps and games curated for children. Plus, a two-year guarantee promises a no-questions-asked replacement if your child destroys the tablet.

A step up in Lenovo tablets is the Lenovo Tab 4 10, which offers more screen and a comfortable design, making it another best kids tablet.

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

The Best Big Lenovo Tablet

This enhanced version of Lenovo's 10-inch tablet can be made more kid-friendly with Lenovo's Kids Pack add on, which provides a bumper to protect it from drops and a kids mode to protect your child from the worst of the Internet. But why would you go for this larger, pricier version? Three words: longer batter life.