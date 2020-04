While working in a spreadsheet, you may enter more data into a cell than space allows. That's when the wrapped text option is your friend, as it will set cells to automatically change height to reveal all the cell's contents.

1. Select the cells you want to set to wrap.

2. Click Format.

3. Select Text wrapping.

4. Select Wrap.

You've successfully formatted cells to wrap in Google Sheets.

