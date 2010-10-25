Video: What Boots Faster? 11-inch MacBook Air vs iPad vs Fastest Win 7 Notebook

The MacBook Air 11-inch has a lot going for it: thin chassis, gorgeous screen, comfy keyboard, light weight, and speedy flash storage. However, the most amazing thing about it is its record-breaking boot and resume times. According to our tests, it takes a mere 15 seconds to go from a powered off state to fully-functional Mac OS X desktop. If that's not fast enough, let your Air go to sleep and then open the lid for a near-instantaneous resume time.

How does the Air 11-inch's super-fast start time stack up to the dual-SSD powered Sony VAIO Z running Windows 7 or the iPad? Check out the video below and see for yourself.