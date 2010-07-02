Top 10 iPhone 4 Cases

Your shiny new iPhone should be an extension of you, so dress it up a little. There are skins and cases to match any wardrobe and style. But you also want to watch out for it, protecting it from those unfortunate incidents that could happen to anyone. If you're not careful, before you know it could be suffering from bumps, bruises, and scratches. Your iPhone 4 deserves a little love, so treat it to one of these fashionable, but safe, cases.

Apple bumper

The official Apple case, available in black, blue, green, orange, pink, and white, is made of rubber and molded plastic. It snugly hugs the edges of your phone, while preventing that unfortunate signal strength interference. $29; www.apple.com

Belkin Verve Cinema

Put that Retina display to work with the leather Belkin Verve Cinema case that makes watching movies and videos in landscape mode even more comfortable, thanks to the foldout kickstand. Plus, the cutouts give you access to all the ports. $29.99; www.belkin.com

Case-mate Lisboa

Cork originated in the Portuguese city Lisboa, so it's fitting that this cork-covered case takes its name from there. It's available with silver or bronze metal accents, and comes with a screen protection kit. $29.99; www.case-mate.com

Gumdrop Skin

Choose between black, blue, clear, or pink silicone in this surfer-inspired iPhone 4 case. The form-fitting, lightweight, and textured skin offers scratch resistance and shock-absorption, while maintaining access to the ports and controls. $29.95; www.gumdropcases.com

Hard Candy Cases iPhone 4 Bubble Slider Chrome

Shiny and inviting, the Bubble Chrome Case is available in black, chrome, or gold. The metallic exterior is merely a shell for the lightweight polycarbonate body. Plus, rubber slide strips inside of the case cradle your smart phone carefully. $34.95; www.hardcandycases.com

iLuv iCC725 Dream

iLuv is known for its striking Apple-friendly products, and this playful graphic design is no different. The soft coated case comes in a variety of colors, including black, blue, pink, purple (shown), and white. $29.99; www.i-luv.com

Otterbox Defender

For the ultra-klutz, the black Otterbox Defender is designed to keep out dust, while protecting against drops, scratches, and bumps with three layers of coated materials. And it comes with a ratcheting belt clip holster. $49.95; www.otterbox.com

Scosche switchKASE g4

Featuring the signature kickBACK, the switchKASE g4 comes in black, gray, or white. And talk about versatile, it includes a smooth clear silicone skin that features a removable armband for working out, or kick out the stand to watch your favorite shows. $39.99; www.scosche.com

Speck Fitted

This design comes outfitted in plaid and argyle fabric on the back made to seamlessly blend in with your wardrobe while also preventing scratches and dings. Combining a softer inner coating with a hard exterior, you can choose between Darkest Tartan Plaid, Dalmatian Houndstooth, Purple SpexyHexy, TartanPlaid White, Purple Argyle, and Brown Cookie Camo. 29.95; www.speckproducts.com

Waterfield Designs iPhone Smart Case

Your iPhone 4 will remain safe and secure, sandwiched between multiple layers of padding and inside an ultrasuede, scratch-free liner. But our favorite feature of this case is the handy exterior pocket to hold your ear buds or credit cards. Choose from black, copper, flame, green, pearl, pine with distressed leather trim. $39; www.sfbags.com